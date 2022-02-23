Dept of Consumer and Worker Protection holds ‘Day of Action’ to raise awareness of tax credits eligible for New Yorkers

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Peter Hatch and other community members held a ‘Day of Action’ in the Bronx to raise awareness for tax credits.

These tax credits, like Child Tax Credit (CTC), Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child and Dependent Care Credit (CDCTC), are eligible for New York residents. Due to the American Rescue Plan increasing the value of these credits, New Yorkers will likely receive more money for this tax season.

“Whether you’ve filed before or not, had income or not, have kids or not, changes to tax credits this year mean more money for you when you file,” Commissioner Hatch said. “I would like to thank President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Mayor Adams for prioritizing working families and spreading the word about these valuable credits. The Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit have been shown to reduce poverty, help families meet basic needs such as food, rent, and childcare, and inject millions of dollars into the local economies.”

This event allowed the DCWP to spread the new change and inform residents of their eligibility since the South Bronx is one of 22 neighborhoods with high numbers of non-filers.

Mayor Eric Adams also came alongside these departments in promoting this change and encouraging New Yorkers to take advantage of it.

“We need to provide New Yorkers with all the resources possible to feed their families and cover other essentials as we recover from the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Adams said. “Tax credits, like the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Child and Dependent Care Credit, provide much-needed breathing room for so many working families, and, thanks to the hard work of DCWP, New Yorkers can now more easily access those extra dollars. We are thrilled to provide free tax prep services virtually and in-person to help eligible New Yorkers get their full refund without additional hassle.”

Council members and city officials also endorsed this change, seeing it as an opportunity to bounce back after two difficult years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Raising awareness for valuable tax credits along with the City providing free, reliable financial services helps working families in critical need of assistance and fights poverty,” Council Member Julie Menin said. “Especially during a pandemic and times of financial hardship, every dollar counts and credits like these assist meeting the current needs of New Yorkers. During my tenure as Commissioner of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, the City invested in an unprecedented tax credit campaign and I am proud these services are continuing with the new Administration.”

To see your eligibility and for more information, visit www.whitehouse.gov.