Despite rebuffing from Cuomo, de Blasio says he’ll close businesses in COVID-19 hot spots

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The city is still planning on closing non-essential businesses in COVID-19 hot spots Wednesday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during an afternoon press conference, shortly after Governor Andrew Cuomo approved the closure of roughly 300 public and private schools but refused to roll back the opening of businesses in those areas.

De Blasio and Cuomo have a long-standing feud that erupted again on Monday during back-to-back press conferences. Governor Cuomo announced that schools in nine zip codes with COVID positivity rates above 3% would close on Tuesday instead of de Blasio’s proposed date of Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Cuomo also did not specify how long schools would remain closed, while de Blasio previously suggested at least two weeks, and said that the state still had not determined reopening criteria.

Cuomo argued that he could not approve non-essential business closures since the de Blasio administration used city zip codes to identify hot spot areas which could cause confusion and parse sections where there are no infections.

De Blasio responded to the governor’s announcement at a press conference which scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. and finally started over an hour later.

“The proposal I put on the table is the basis of the discussion, nine zip codes, closed all non-essential businesses. The governor’s team is considering if they have alterations they want to make to that geography or to the approach but until we hear otherwise, our plan is to move ahead with enforcement in those nine zip codes,” de Blasio said. “We will continue to work with the state to get a final resolution.”

De Blasio argued that ZIP codes were the best available measurements the city had to make such a decision. Cuomo had argued the opposite was true.

“Businesses will be really affected by the lines you draw, I believe we can draw better lines than a ZIP code…let’s get the right template and then we’ll take those actions,” Cuomo told reporters.

The more pressing problem, Cuomo suggested, were houses of worship and schools, claiming that small local businesses were not large spreaders of the virus.

The governor also criticized local governments for not properly enforcing state mask-wearing guidelines, and added that the state would take over mask and social distancing enforcement in Brooklyn and Queens cluster spots.

“Warnings are not enforcement. Put a mask on, alright, we’ll ticket you, is not enforcement… we are past that,” Cuomo said. “Everybody knows the rules.”

The comment appears to be another means to undermine Mayor de Blasio’s handling of the pandemic. Last week, de Blasio said that the city would issue fines of up to $1,000 to New Yorkers who refuse to wear cloth face coverings.

As for school closures, roughly 100 public schools and 200 private schools will shutter their doors for an unclear amount of time.

The majority of the areas experiencing upticks in the virus are in Southern Brooklyn and encompass Borough Park (11219), Gravesend/Homecrest (11223), Midwood ( 11230), Bensonhurst/Mapleton (11204), Flatlands/Midwood( 11210) and Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (11229). The remaining three hot spot zip codes are Far Rockaway/Edgere ( 11691), Kew Gardens ( 11415) and Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (11367) in Queens.

Under the city’s plan, students would transition to remote learning for at least two weeks and daycare centers would close. It is still unclear if the city’s daycare centers will also temporarily close their doors.