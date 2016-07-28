DNC 2016: Twitter thinks Tim Kaine is the ultimate dad

Perhaps it was his impression of Donald Trump that did it.

Tim Kaine is more than just the Democratic vice presidential nominee, he’s also America’s dad — at least according to plenty of people on Twitter.

Perhaps it was his impression of Republican candidate Donald Trump that did it, but while Kaine spoke to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, Twitter users were busy laying out their best quips about his best dad qualities.

“Tim Kaine’s kids are just happy the rest of us finally got to hear his Donald Trump impression,” tweeted Jason Sparks.

“Tim Kaine is your friend’s dad who catches you smoking weed at a sleepover and doesn’t rat you out but talks to you about brain development,” PJ Vogt tweeted.

“Tim Kaine will find you throwing eggs at his house, walk you home, and tell your dad not to be too hard on you cuz we all make mistakes,” Sara Benincasa tweeted.

“Tim Kaine seems like he knows a lot of family recipes by heart,” quipped Josh Gondelman.

“Tim Kaine is like a dad trying to roast someone in the form of the silliest dad joke of all time,” joked Anna Herod.

While Twitter gently poked fun at the vice presidential candidate, Kaine used his time onstage at the DNC to lay into Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“Our nation, it is just too great to put it in the hands of a slick-talking, empty-promising, self-promoting, one-man wrecking crew,” Kaine said in his keynote speech.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is set to address the DNC and accept her nomination Thursday night.