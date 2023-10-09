‘Do not use our streets to spread your hate’: New York responds to Hamas-Israeli conflict

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The fallout from the Hamas-Israeli conflict continues to unfold in New York City, with elected officials scrambling to get constituents to safety, and rampant political infighting.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said over the weekend that state officials were “trying to get a headcount” on the number of New Yorkers stuck in the region, and promised to help get them back.

“We’ve been in communication with the embassies, the state department…We’re talking about how we can get New Yorkers back safely. The reports are absolutely scary and frightening and devastating,” Hochul said at a press conference. “People are stranded. People have been in shelters. People have been within a block or two of an explosion, and there’s just real fear and terror reigning through the community.”

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng of Queens sent a letter to the State Department, claiming that many of her constituents were stuck in the region, facing long delays and canceled flights as they attempt to evacuate the region.

“While I appreciate the steps the Biden Administration is taking to provide additional security assistance to Israel, I urge the State Department to use all resources at its disposal to help those Americans that remain in Israel to return to the United States,” she said in her letter.

Several other local politicians have offered their support to constituents looking for refuge while the conflict rages on.

Meanwhile, the reaction to the situation, which began on Saturday when Hamas, the militant group in the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise attack that killed at least 700 Israelis.

The Israeli government soon responded with a barrage of missiles launched into the Gaza Strip.

As the devastation continues to unfold, the political reality in the Big Apple has caused friction among locals.

Most politicos in the city were quick to condemn the attacks, including Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of Democrats in the House of Representatives.

“I strongly condemn the violent and ghastly attack by the terrorist organization Hamas on the Jewish people and the State of Israel. The loss of life in Israel as a result of the violent, calculated and unprovoked attack by Hamas is heartbreaking,” he said in a statement. “America stands firmly and unequivocally with Israel.”

Mayor Eric Adams sent words of support on social media, along with a photo of City Hall lit up with Israeli colors.

“New York City has the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, and we stand side by side with Israel every day — but we do so with extra resolve tonight,” Hizzoner wrote.

Other electeds, including more left-leaning politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called for a ceasefire.

“I condemn Hamas’ attack in the strongest possible terms. No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region,” she said. “An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives.”

Fellow Bronx Rep. Jamaal Bowman singled out Israel’s blockade of Gaza in his response to the episode.

“We need a way to end this deadly violence that is killing and traumatizing generations of Israelis and Palestinians alike—including the blockade of Gaza. I have been to the Gaza border and know that Israelis and Palestinians are constantly living in fear. We must work harder to ensure peace in the region,” he said in a statement. “As new information continues to emerge, my team and I will be following this closely especially since several of our NY-16 community members are in the area of the attacks.”

Meanwhile, a scheduled pro-Palestinian rally Sunday in Times Square caused controversy on Sunday, after pro-Israel demonstrators countered with their own protest.

Hochul, along with a host of other elected officials, condemned the initial rally before it even began — though the event went on throughout the evening, with thousands of people turning up.

“At a moment when innocent people are being slaughtered and children kidnapped in Israel, it is disgusting that this group of extremists would show support for terrorism. I reject this. New York City rejects this,” Adams said in response to the rally. “Do not use our streets to spread your hate.”

Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres took specific aim at the New York City branch of the Democratic Socialists of America, a left-leaning political group, who helped organize the rally — and who count Ocasio-Cortez, Bowman, and several other local officials as members.

“The NYC-DSA is revealing itself for what it truly is: an antisemitic stain on the soul of America’s largest city,” Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres wrote on X. “There is a special place in hell for those who glorify the cold-blooded murder of civilians and children.”

Multiple people were arrested in response to the events, according to the NYPD.