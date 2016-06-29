Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton race would be too close to call, Quinnipiac poll says

American voters don’t think Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump would make a good president, the latest Quinnipiac poll reveals.

The poll, released on Wednesday, says a race between the two presumptive nominees would be “too close to call,” with Clinton nabbing 42 percent of the vote and Trump taking 40 percent. Clinton had previously beat Trump 45 percent to 41 percent in a June 1 Quinnipiac poll.

About 61 percent of voters said that this year’s election “increased the level of hatred and prejudice in the U.S.” About 58 percent said that Trump wouldn’t be a good president, and 53 percent said the same about Clinton.

“It would be difficult to imagine a less flattering from-the-gut reaction to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton,” said Quinnipiac University poll assistant director Tim Malloy. “Voters find themselves in the middle of a mean-spirited, scorched earth campaign between two candidates they don’t like.”

The poll also found that voters think Clinton is smarter and more prepared to be president, while Trump is more honest and would be a stronger leader. Voters thought Trump would be better at creating jobs and dealing with the Islamic State, while Clinton would be better at handling immigration and getting things accomplished in Washington.

See the full results here.