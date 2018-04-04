A 57-year-old city Department of Transportation worker was struck and killed on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

The man, identified by police as George Staab of Shirley, Long Island, was hit near the southbound exit 4N at about 10:45 p.m.

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The car that hit him remained on the scene, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear. The DOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

