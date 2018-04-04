News DOT worker struck and killed on Hutchinson River Parkway, cops say The worker was hit near the southbound exit 4N at about 10:45 a.m., police said. A Department of Transportation worker was fatally struck by a car on the Hutchinson River Parkway Wednesday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 4, 2018 1:30 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 57-year-old city Department of Transportation worker was struck and killed on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said. The man, identified by police as George Staab of Shirley, Long Island, was hit near the southbound exit 4N at about 10:45 p.m. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The car that hit him remained on the scene, police said. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear. The DOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.