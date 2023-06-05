The driver who allegedly swerved into pedestrians and cyclists killing one and injuring a slew of others in Gramercy Park on Sunday was apparently drunk, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Mahbub Ali, 26, was cuffed by police on June 4 as he looked upon the destruction allegedly of his own making: a deluge of debris, a twisted car, and bloody clothing.

The catastrophic incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night 21st Street and 3rd Avenue as Ali was reportedly traveling northbound when his Hyundai Sonata collided with and killed a 23-year-old man before hitting three others, including a cyclist.

The tragedy left a 26-year-old female in critical condition before doctors were able to get her stabilized, a 21-year-old pedestrian with a leg laceration, an 18-year-old male cyclist with leg and back injuries, and a 25-year-old female who was a passenger in the car was treated for a broken right leg. All victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital.

The chaos sent pedestrians running and first responders scrambling to pick up the pieces that included a totaled car, two pulverized e-bikes, and a damaged van. While EMS worked to save lives, firefighters were forced to dismantle the e-bike batteries to ensure they did not burst into flames.

Ali, an Astoria, Queens resident, allegedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.08% according to those with knowledge of the deadly and traumatic event. Police report that Ali is charged with vehicular manslaughter, assault, and DWI. He is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on June 5.