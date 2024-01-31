Reckless driver in Harlem fleeing parking ticket crashes into vehicle, injures two: cops

A driver caused chaos and several injuries in Central Harlem on Wednesday when he crashed his car trying to flee cops, authorities and eyewitnesses said.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A reckless driver in Harlem caused chaos on Wednesday when the motorist crashed their car trying to flee cops and wound up crashing into another vehicle — injuring two people in the process, authorities and eyewitnesses said.

According to sources with knowledge of the incident, the driver double parked his black BMW on 110th Street and Amsterdam Avenue at around 12 p.m. on Jan. 31 and apparently spotted cops preparing to give him a ticket. Police report the 28-year-old male motorist sped away from the officers.

However, he only made it a few blocks when he crashed into a mini-truck on 114th Street and Broadway.

“The light turns red and he cuts the light on the southbound side. He curves around a car that’s coming and he bumps into a white security truck on the northbound side of Broadway,” 20-year-old eyewitness Jaden Michael told amNewYork Metro.

According to Michael, the driver managed to crawl from the wreckage just as police were arriving at the scene.

“We saw him just jetting down the block but there were four police officers after him with tasers,” Michael added.

Police sources say that cops on the scene were able to swiftly apprehend the driver. However, a 50-year-old man and a 63-year-old man who were inside the Columbia University minivan had to be hospitalized at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. They are expected to survive.

“It was very scary, but the people in the white car looked okay,” 20-year-old Juliet Guerard said, who says she saw the whole thing happen. “The guy in the black car got out and started running while being chased by police.”

Charges against the driver are still pending.