Driver of Chevy Blazer sought in fatal pedestrian accident

Police are combing Astoria for video evidence and witnesses to lead them to the driver of a black or dark colored Chevy Blazer they believe ran down a pedestrian on Friday who later died of his injuries.

Kumar Ragunath, 64, of Kew Gardens, died in Elmhurst Hospital on Saturday after sustaining severe head injuries and a broken leg while walking across Northern Boulevard near 40th Road outside of a crosswalk. An SUV, traveling west in the right hand lane, allegedly struck him and continued driving. The accident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Highway Division Collision Investigation Squad.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also log nypdcrimestoppers.com or text a tip to CRIMES (274637), then enter TIP577.