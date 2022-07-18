Duo sought for violently robbing woman on SoHo street: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a duo who attacked and robbed a woman on a SoHo street.

Authorities say that at 4:55 a.m. on July 12, a 38-year-old woman was standing outside of 509 Broadway when two unknown women approached her and asked her for the time. The suspects then snatched the victim’s iPhone 11 from her hand and demanded the passcode.

When the victim refused, the suspects punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. The crooks continued to punch and kick the victim and eventually dropped the phone, but they then grabbed the victim’s backpack, which contained the victim’s personal items and $40 in cash.

The suspects fled the scene with the backpack. The victim sustained bruising and pain but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects taken in front of 499 Broadway after the incident. The suspects are described as women with dark complexions and thin builds, both standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall. The first suspect, described also as having long dark hair, was last seen wearing shorts, white Nike Jordan sneakers, and a multi-colored tank top. The second suspect, described as having long braided dark hair, was last seen wearing black pants, black sneakers, multi-colored jacket with a black camisole top.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.