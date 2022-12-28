Quantcast
Brooklyn

Early-morning blaze breaks out at vacant Brooklyn brownstone: FDNY

By Lloyd Mitchell
Brooklyn fire brownstone
Firefighters battled a two alarm fire in a vacant brownstone at 647 Flatbush Avenue.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters took on a multiple-alarm fire that broke out in a vacant brownstone in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, FDNY personnel responded to the fire at 647 Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush. First arriving units arrived to find heavy fire conditions on the top floor of the building, with members having trouble gaining access to the fire because of a heavy clutter condition in the fire apartment, according to Fire Department officials. 

A firefighter moves a hose-line during a two alarm fire in a vacant apartment building at 647 Flatbush Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Steam rolls off a firefighter’s head as firefighters swap out their self contained breathing apparatus at a two alarm fire at 647 Flatbush Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

FDNY personnel were tasked with removing multiple floors of windows boarded up with wooden plywood to get to the fire, which ended up extending to 645 Flatbush Avenue. Firefighters used three hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 4:15 a.m. Searches throughout the building yielded negative results, and the fire left numerous residents displaced.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by wood plywood boards throughout a vacant four story brownstone at 647 Flatbush Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A firefighter pulls ceiling during a two alarm fire at 647 Flatbush Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

