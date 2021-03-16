Early morning Manhattan fire kills one, injures two others: FDNY | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A fire broke out in a Manhattan building, killing a senior woman and injuring two other people early Tuesday morning.

At 1:23 a.m. on March 16, the NYPD responded to a call regarding a fire at 270 East 78th Street. Upon their arrival, the FDNY had extinguished the fire and pulled a 94-year-old woman from an apartment in the building.

The victim was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

EMS also transported a 32-year-old woman and a 3-month-old girl to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal.