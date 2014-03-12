East Harlem explosion victims ID’d

Carmen Tanco and Griselde Camacho were identified by authorities as two of the victims.

Several people were killed in an explosion caused by a gas leak in East Harlem on March 12, 2014. Photo Credit: Emilio Guerra

At least seven people were killed in the explosion that leveled two buildings in East Harlem Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Griselde Camacho, 45, Carmen Tanco, 67 and Rosaura Hernandez-Barrios, 21 were confirmed as having died in the incident, with the fourth victim identified as a male body and a fifth and sixth victim pulled from the rubble overnight, officials said.

The FDNY confirmed a seventh body was recovered Thursday morning.

Newsday reports that Camacho and Tanco were popular members of Bethel Gospel Assembly, just four blocks from the blast.

Camacho was a public safety officer at Hunter College’s East Harlem campus.

In a statement posted Wednesday night on the Hunter College website, president Jennifer J. Raab paid tribute to Camacho.

“Our hearts go out to Griselde’s family at this terrible time,” Rabb said in the statement, displayed next to a photo of a beaming Camacho. “We know this is a difficult time for all those who knew and worked with Sergeant Camacho, whether at the Silberman School or as part of the public safety office.”