Second East Village explosion victim identified as missing restaurant worker

Officials identified Wednesday the second body pulled from the wreckage of the East Village explosion as Moises Ismael Locon Yac, who was missing since last week’s fire.

Yac, 26, was a Guatemalan immigrant who lived in Queens and worked at the sushi restaurant at Second Avenue and St. Mark’s Place. Nicholas Figueroa, 23, was also killed inside the eatery, where he was on a date.

Both men were reported missing last weekend but crews recovered their bodies Sunday. The fire is under investigation over reports that it was caused by an illegal gas hookup.

The city announced that it found some cats missing in the block around the explosion, which destroyed three buildings.

Two ASPCA workers and an NYPD inspector found Kitty Cordelia and Sebastian at 125 Second Avenue, which was vacated following the blast. The felines, who were under a bed, were returned with their owner Kathleen Blomberg.

“The cats were initially very shy and it took about an hour to retrieve them,” a spokesman for the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Yvonne Collery, who also lives in the building, was reunited with her cat, Laszlo. Engine Company 94 recovered the pet inside a closet, according to the city. Collery’s second cat, Lulu, is still unaccounted for.