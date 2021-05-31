Suozzi and Espillat fight to have Harlem Hellfighters recognized by Congress for their World War I bravery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

More than a century ago, the members of the 369th Infantry, known as the “Harlem Hellfighters,” served the country with honor during World War I — but the contributions of these Black servicemen have long been ignored.

Now, Congressmembers Tom Suozzi and Adriano Espaillat are looking to finally give the Hellfighters the recognition they deserve through legislation introduced on May 28, the Congressional Gold Medal Act.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Congressman Suozzi, who represents northeast Queens and northern Nassau County, told amNewYork Metro.

On Memorial Day, the United States honors the fallen heroes who have served in the nation’s military. Yet one group has not received the recognition that they so duly deserve, but Suozzi and Espaillat are working with the help of the Congressional Black Caucus to make sure their service will forever be revered.

The Harlem Hellfighters were an African American infantry unit in World War II; however, in place of being honored, their heroic service was met racism and discrimination. While the US Army provided the uniforms, it was the 16th Division of the French Army that provided the unit with firearms and helmets.

The Hellfighters also fought alongside the 16th Division of the French Army because, at the time, white American soldiers were not willing to serve beside them.

Even so, the Hellfighters were the most active unit during WWI, fighting on the front lines for 191 days through brutal trench warfare.

Suozzi recalls learning about the Hellfighters’ heroism from friends and neighbors in his hometown, Glen Cove, where close to three dozen descendants of infantry members still live.

“The Harlem Hellfighters must now be properly recognized for their invaluable contribution to our country,” said Suozzi. “My hometown of Glen Cove was home to nearly three dozen Harlem Hellfighter heroes. The bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of the Harlem Hellfighters, who served 191 days under near-constant enemy fire, impacted the outcome of the first World War and in turn, American history. My legislation to award The Harlem Hellfighters a Congressional Gold Medal is a small but important first step in righting this decades-old injustice.”

While France hailed their service with the Croix de Guerre and other prestigious awards, descendants of the Harlem Hellfighters are, up until recently, fighting for their relatives to receive a Purple Heart and other medals of honor.

Their name, Hellfighters, were bestowed upon the soldiers by the Germans in reference to their tenacious combat. They were the first unit to reach the Rhine River, which aided in ending the war.

In 2019, the Willett family visited Suozzi’s office requesting his help in obtaining a Purple Heart for their relative, Harlem Hellfighter Sgt. Leander Willett, after being declined due to a lack of documentation. Willett was stabbed with a bayonet and had been the victim of a mustard gas attack, but never received recognition despite the injuries sustained while serving in WWI.

With Suozzi’s help, the family was able to secure this information from the National Personnel Records Center and in November 2019, the family was presented a posthumous Purple Heart to Harlem Hellfighter Sgt. Leander Willett “for wounds received as a result of hostile actions” in France on October 4, 1918.

“It was such a great experience presenting them with the Purple Heart. They were so joyful that their grandfather, and one of them he was their father, had finally been recognized,” Suozzi told amNewYork Metro.

Granddaughter of Leander Willett, Deb Willett, was overcome with gratitude and delight that her grandfather was at, long last recognized for his valor during one of the bloodiest conflicts the world has ever seen.

“The Willett family has served in the United States military dating back to the Civil War. We are extremely grateful to Congressman Suozzi for his efforts to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Harlem Hellfighters, of which my grandfather, Sgt. Leander Willett, was a proud member. It is our hope that this legislation will help educate future generations about the sacrifices made on their behalf. These brave men fought for America and the values we all cherish,” Deb Willett said.

Suozzi realized more work needed to be done to recognize their service, reaching out to Espaillat, who represents Harlem, and the Congressional Black Caucus to introduce the Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Act with the help of Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty of Ohio and Congressman Steve Horsford of Nevada.

“This has really been an injustice and I’m trying to right that wrong to a small extent that I can,” Suozzi explained, putting this bill forward before Memorial Day.

Prior to the formal introduction, the act has received an overwhelming bi-partisan support from close to now 300 cosponsors. According to Suozzi, there are 200 Democrats and 100 Republicans that have signed up to co-sign this bill.

“The role that the Harlem Hellfighters played during the allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany during World War II, and the story of the 369th Infantry Regiment cannot be understated,” said Espaillat. “This group of distinguished African American and Puerto Rican men never lost a man or a trench to the enemy, and they helped our nation and allied forces secure victory — for these invaluable contributions, they must be properly recognized. The Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Act is a crucial first step to honor these men for their bravery, dedication, perseverance, and service to our nation.”

If this legislation is passed, the Harlem Hellfighters will receive a Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest awards Congress can bestow, which recognizes those who’ve impacted American history and culture.

The medal would be placed at the Smithsonian Institution and exhibited along with other historical commemoration materials to the Harlem Hellfighters. Additionally, families of the Hellfighters will also be able to get a replica of the medal.

The Congressional Gold Medal has only been awarded twice to African American military groups, the Tuskegee Airmen in 2007 and the Montfort Point Marines in 2011, both from World War II.

“I think that one day, the Harlem Hellfighters will be as well-known as the Tuskegee Airman, or at least if I have anything to do with it, because people need to recognize that these soldiers signed up to serve their country. And despite the discrimination, the racism, and the segregation they faced they did so with great courage and great honor,” Suozzi said.