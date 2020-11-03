Election day voting a 'force of habit' for Bronx local | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Jenna Bagcal, Alex Mitchell & Jason Cohen

P.S. 71 in Pelham Bay was fast moving and not crowded before noon on Tuesday.

Here, a local man, Jose, was unaware of where to vote as his usual polling location was not being used for the 2020 election.

He chose to vote on Tuesday in lieu of early voting from a “force of habit,” also noting that it would likely be a faster experience despite his location inquiry.

Jose also said that Bronx job creation and residential safety were his two most pressing local issues.

Other locations like the Bronx County Courthouse and I.S. 229 had very short lines that were moving at a fast pace.

Maria Urena and her daughter Elizabeth voted at the courthouse. Maria wants President Trump out of office, while Elizabeth feels things will remain the same.

“It’s not that I don’t believe in change, I just don’t really think it (voting) matters,” Elizabeth said.