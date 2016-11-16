Election NYC: Donald Trump protests and demonstrations happening around the city

Locals are gathering after the election results to protest Donald Trump’s win.

After a Hillary Clinton win for New York, many locals are less than pleased with the election results.

Many local social justice organizations and city locals are using social media to organize rallies, protests and demonstrations throughout the week following Election Day to express their views on the Donald Trump win.

Here is a list of organized demonstrations and planning meetings happening around the city over the next several days.

Staying Woke in Trump’s America- Strategic Planning Meeting (Nov. 16)

“This meeting will be dedicated to discussing new and continual forms of organizing and building community,” organizers said. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Solidarity Center NYC at 47 W. 24th St. in Manhattan.

Post Trump: I’m Ready to Organize (Nov. 18)

This meeting at Arts on Site (12 St. Marks Pl. in Manhattan) will be “a workshop to collaborate, organize, and begin to prepare for the road ahead,” the event page says. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Anti-Trump Presidency Rally and March (Nov. 20)

United Against Hate is organizing an event at Washington Square Park “to oppose Trumpism and all the policies of hate that it will mean for everyday Americans.” The rally will begin at noon.