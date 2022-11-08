ELECTION RESULTS | Polls close in New York’s midterms, and the counting begins

The polls have closed in New York in the all-important midterm elections for control of the governor’s mansion, the state legislature and Congress.

Turnout was strong in the Five Boroughs on Election Day after nine days of early voting, with totals exceeding the 2021 turnout by 3 p.m. on Nov. 8. More than a million New Yorkers cast ballots this year in the crucial contests, led by the heated governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican Congress Member Lee Zeldin.

Recent polls have suggested the race is much tighter than originally anticipated; Real Clear Politics estimated that going into Election Day, Hochul had averaged a 7 point lead in surveys.

Two other statewide officials were also on the ballot: Democratic Attorney General Letitia James sought another four-year term in office against Republican Michael Henry, and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli looked to fend off a challenge from Republican Paul Rodriguez.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sought his fifth-term in the Senate. The Democratic stalwart is being challenged by Republican Joe Pinion.

All of New York state’s 26 Congressional seats were also up for grabs. The two key races in New York City races to watch are in the 11th District, where freshman Republican Congress Member Nicole Malliotakis is looking to hold her seat against the Democrat whom she beat two years ago for the office, Max Rose.

Part of eastern Queens also voted in the hotly-contested 3rd Congressional District race, where Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Santos are looking to succeed the outgoing Tom Suozzi on Capitol Hill.

Voters will also choose their Assembly and State Senate representative, and fill several judicial seats. Four ballot questions were also answered by the voters.

Below is a rundown of all the statewide races, New York City Congressional races, Manhattan state Senate and Assembly races, and the four ballot questions. Numbers will be updated periodically as the state and city Boards of Elections make them available.

Note: Returns for the governor, comptroller, attorney general and U.S. Senate races are statewide numbers. Projected winners, as called by other outlets such as the Associated Press and The New York Times, will have a √ in front of their names. All vote totals are preliminary and subject to change.

Governor/Lieutenant Governor Total Vote Percentage Kathy Hochul & Antonio Delgado (D) (WFP) (i) 886,045 65.82% Lee Zeldin & Alison Esposito (R) (C) 448,295 33.3%

State Comptroller Total Vote Percentage Thomas DiNapoli (D) (WFP) (i) 897,515 66.67% Paul Rodriguez (R) (C) 401,281 29.81%

Attorney General Total Vote Percentage Letitia James (D) (WFP) (i) 887,348 65.91% Michael Henry (R) (C) 424,164 31.51%

United States Senator Total Vote Percentage √-Chuck Schumer (D) (WFP) (i) 919,588 68.18% Joe Pinion (R) (C) 395,380 29.31% Diane Sare (Larouche) 5,566 0.41%

U.S. Congress – 3rd District (Queens/Long Island Total Vote Percentage Robert Zimmerman (D) (WFP) 12,661 56.4% George Santos (R) (C) 9,232 41.13%

U.S. Congress – 5th District (Queens) Total Vote Percentage Gregory Meeks (D) (i) 43,264 72.92% Paul King (R) (C) 15,986 26.94%

U.S. Congress – 6th District (Queens) Total Vote Percentage Grace Meng (D) (i) 40,887 66.58% Thomas Zmich (R) (C) (Medical Freedom) 20,455 33.31%

U.S. Congress – 7th District (Queens/Brooklyn) Total Vote Percentage Nydia Velazquez (D) (WFP) (i) 54,962 81.79% Juan Pagan (R) (C) 12,134 18.06%

U.S. Congress – 8th District (Brooklyn/Queens) Total Vote Percentage Hakeem Jeffries (D) (i) 45,092 73.06% Yuri Dashevsky (R) (C) 16,564 26.84%

U.S. Congress – 9th District (Brooklyn) Total Vote Percentage Yvette Clarke (D) (WFP) (i) 45,292 81.68% Menachem Raitport (C) 10,013 18.06%

U.S. Congress -10th District (Brooklyn/Manhattan) Total Vote Percentage Daniel Goldman (D) 91,388 85.27% Benine Hamdan (R) (C) 14,299 13.34% Steve Speer (Medical Freedom) 731 0.68%

U.S. Congress – 11th District (Brooklyn/Staten Island Total Vote Percentage Max Rose (D) 57,626 36.47% Nicole Malliotakis (R) (C) (i) 100,132 63.37%

U.S. Congress -12th District (Manhattan) Total Vote Percentage Jerrold Nadler (D) (WFP) (i) 128,650 82.87% Michael Zumbluskas (R) (C) 25,949 16.71% Mikhail Itkis (Itkis Campaign) 372 0.24%

U.S. Congress -14th District (Queens/Bronx) Total Vote Percentage Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) (WFP) (i) 57,786 71.37% Tina Forte (R) 21,539 26.6% Desi Cuellar (C) 1,491 1.84%

U.S. Congress – 15th District (Bronx) Total Vote Percentage Ritchie Torres (D) (i) 55,442 82.19% Stylo Sapaskis (R) 11,891 17.63%

U.S. Congress – 16th District (Bronx/Westchester) Total Vote Percentage Jamaal Bowman (D) (WFP) (i) 5,510 87.99% Miriam Flisser (R) 417 6.66%

27th State Senate District – Manhattan Total Vote Percentage Brian Kavanagh (D) (i) 34,955 95.5% Eric Rassi (Medical Freedom) 1,432 3.91% 28th State Senate District – Manhattan Total Vote Percentage Liz Krueger (D) (WFP) (i) 44,976 79.31% Awadhesh Kumar Gupta (R) 11,693 20.62%

31st State Senate District – Manhattan/Bronx Total Vote Percentage Robert Jackson (D) (WFP) (i) 20,289 85.68% Donald Skinner (R) 3,342 14.11% 47th State Senate District – Manhattan Total Vote Percentage Brad Hoylman (D) (WFP) (i) 51,785 93.28% Robert Bobrick (Medical Freedom) 728 1.31% Maria Danzilo (Parent Party) 2,817 5.07%

65th Assembly District – Manhattan Total Vote Percentage Grace Lee (D) 14,169 75.72% Helen Qiu (R) 4,490 23.99%

68th Assembly District – Manhattan Total Vote Percentage Eddie Gibbs (D) (WFP) (i) 10,061 88.6% Daby Benjamine Carreras (R) 1,261 11.1%

69th Assembly District – Manhattan Total Vote Percentage Daniel J. O’Donnell (D) (i) 21,757 92.04% Ian McKenzie (R) 1,850 7.83%

73rd Assembly District – Manhattan Total Vote Percentage Alex Bores (D) 19,744 75.25% David Casavis (R) 6,486 24.72%

74th Assembly District – Manhattan Total Vote Percentage Harvey Epstein (D) (WFP) (i) 17,320 83.81% Bryan Cooper (R) 3,300 15.97%

75th Assembly District – Manhattan Total Vote Percentage Tony Simone (D) 17,091 83.99% Joseph Maffia (R) (Arts & Culture) 3,212 15.79%

Ballot Proposal 1 – State Environmental Bond Act of 2022 Total Vote Percentage Yes 721,119 69.54% No 202,184 19.5%

Ballot Proposal 2 – Statement of Values to Guide Government Total Vote Percentage Yes 545,067 70.65% No 226,454 29.35%

Ballot Proposal 3 – Establishing a city Racial Equity Office, Plan and Commission Total Vote Percentage Yes 520,798 67.43% No 251,521 32.57%