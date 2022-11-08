ELECTION RESULTS | Polls close in New York’s midterms, and the counting begins

The polls have closed in New York in the all-important midterm elections for control of the governor’s mansion, the state legislature and Congress.
Turnout was strong in the Five Boroughs on Election Day after nine days of early voting, with totals exceeding the 2021 turnout by 3 p.m. on Nov. 8. More than a million New Yorkers cast ballots this year in the crucial contests, led by the heated governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican Congress Member Lee Zeldin.
Recent polls have suggested the race is much tighter than originally anticipated; Real Clear Politics estimated that going into Election Day, Hochul had averaged a 7 point lead in surveys.
Two other statewide officials were also on the ballot: Democratic Attorney General Letitia James sought another four-year term in office against Republican Michael Henry, and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli looked to fend off a challenge from Republican Paul Rodriguez.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sought his fifth-term in the Senate. The Democratic stalwart is being challenged by Republican Joe Pinion.
All of New York state’s 26 Congressional seats were also up for grabs. The two key races in New York City races to watch are in the 11th District, where freshman Republican Congress Member Nicole Malliotakis is looking to hold her seat against the Democrat whom she beat two years ago for the office, Max Rose.
Part of eastern Queens also voted in the hotly-contested 3rd Congressional District race, where Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Santos are looking to succeed the outgoing Tom Suozzi on Capitol Hill.
Voters will also choose their Assembly and State Senate representative, and fill several judicial seats. Four ballot questions were also answered by the voters.
For results on the local legislative races, head over to our sister sites QNS.com, BrooklynPaper.com and BxTimes.com.
Below is a rundown of all the statewide races, New York City Congressional races, Manhattan state Senate and Assembly races, and the four ballot questions. Numbers will be updated periodically as the state and city Boards of Elections make them available.
Note: Returns for the governor, comptroller, attorney general and U.S. Senate races are statewide numbers. Projected winners, as called by other outlets such as the Associated Press and The New York Times, will have a √ in front of their names. All vote totals are preliminary and subject to change.
|Governor/Lieutenant Governor
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Kathy Hochul & Antonio Delgado (D) (WFP) (i)
|886,045
|
65.82%
|Lee Zeldin & Alison Esposito (R) (C)
|448,295
|33.3%
|State Comptroller
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Thomas DiNapoli (D) (WFP) (i)
|897,515
|66.67%
|Paul Rodriguez (R) (C)
|401,281
|
29.81%
|Attorney General
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Letitia James (D) (WFP) (i)
|887,348
|65.91%
|Michael Henry (R) (C)
|424,164
|31.51%
|United States Senator
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|√-Chuck Schumer (D) (WFP) (i)
|919,588
|68.18%
|Joe Pinion (R) (C)
|395,380
|29.31%
|Diane Sare (Larouche)
|5,566
|0.41%
|U.S. Congress – 3rd District (Queens/Long Island
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Robert Zimmerman (D) (WFP)
|12,661
|56.4%
|George Santos (R) (C)
|9,232
|41.13%
|U.S. Congress – 5th District (Queens)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Gregory Meeks (D) (i)
|43,264
|72.92%
|Paul King (R) (C)
|15,986
|26.94%
|U.S. Congress – 6th District (Queens)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Grace Meng (D) (i)
|40,887
|66.58%
|Thomas Zmich (R) (C) (Medical Freedom)
|20,455
|33.31%
|U.S. Congress – 7th District (Queens/Brooklyn)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Nydia Velazquez (D) (WFP) (i)
|54,962
|81.79%
|Juan Pagan (R) (C)
|12,134
|18.06%
|U.S. Congress – 8th District (Brooklyn/Queens)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Hakeem Jeffries (D) (i)
|45,092
|73.06%
|Yuri Dashevsky (R) (C)
|16,564
|26.84%
|U.S. Congress – 9th District (Brooklyn)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Yvette Clarke (D) (WFP) (i)
|45,292
|81.68%
|Menachem Raitport (C)
|10,013
|18.06%
|U.S. Congress -10th District (Brooklyn/Manhattan)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Daniel Goldman (D)
|91,388
|85.27%
|Benine Hamdan (R) (C)
|14,299
|13.34%
|Steve Speer (Medical Freedom)
|731
|
0.68%
|U.S. Congress – 11th District (Brooklyn/Staten Island
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Max Rose (D)
|57,626
|36.47%
|Nicole Malliotakis (R) (C) (i)
|100,132
|63.37%
|U.S. Congress -12th District (Manhattan)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Jerrold Nadler (D) (WFP) (i)
|128,650
|82.87%
|Michael Zumbluskas (R) (C)
|25,949
|16.71%
|Mikhail Itkis (Itkis Campaign)
|372
|
0.24%
|U.S. Congress -14th District (Queens/Bronx)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) (WFP) (i)
|57,786
|71.37%
|Tina Forte (R)
|21,539
|26.6%
|Desi Cuellar (C)
|1,491
|
1.84%
|U.S. Congress – 15th District (Bronx)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Ritchie Torres (D) (i)
|55,442
|82.19%
|Stylo Sapaskis (R)
|11,891
|17.63%
|U.S. Congress – 16th District (Bronx/Westchester)
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Jamaal Bowman (D) (WFP) (i)
|5,510
|87.99%
|Miriam Flisser (R)
|417
|6.66%
|27th State Senate District – Manhattan
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Brian Kavanagh (D) (i)
|34,955
|95.5%
|Eric Rassi (Medical Freedom)
|1,432
|3.91%
|28th State Senate District – Manhattan
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Liz Krueger (D) (WFP) (i)
|44,976
|79.31%
|Awadhesh Kumar Gupta (R)
|11,693
|20.62%
|31st State Senate District – Manhattan/Bronx
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Robert Jackson (D) (WFP) (i)
|20,289
|85.68%
|Donald Skinner (R)
|3,342
|
14.11%
|47th State Senate District – Manhattan
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Brad Hoylman (D) (WFP) (i)
|51,785
|93.28%
|Robert Bobrick (Medical Freedom)
|728
|1.31%
|Maria Danzilo (Parent Party)
|2,817
|5.07%
|65th Assembly District – Manhattan
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Grace Lee (D)
|14,169
|75.72%
|Helen Qiu (R)
|4,490
|23.99%
|68th Assembly District – Manhattan
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Eddie Gibbs (D) (WFP) (i)
|10,061
|88.6%
|Daby Benjamine Carreras (R)
|1,261
|11.1%
|69th Assembly District – Manhattan
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Daniel J. O’Donnell (D) (i)
|21,757
|92.04%
|Ian McKenzie (R)
|1,850
|7.83%
|73rd Assembly District – Manhattan
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Alex Bores (D)
|19,744
|75.25%
|David Casavis (R)
|6,486
|24.72%
|74th Assembly District – Manhattan
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Harvey Epstein (D) (WFP) (i)
|17,320
|83.81%
|Bryan Cooper (R)
|3,300
|15.97%
|75th Assembly District – Manhattan
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Tony Simone (D)
|17,091
|83.99%
|Joseph Maffia (R) (Arts & Culture)
|3,212
|
15.79%
|Ballot Proposal 1 – State Environmental Bond Act of 2022
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Yes
|721,119
|69.54%
|No
|202,184
|19.5%
|Ballot Proposal 2 – Statement of Values to Guide Government
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Yes
|545,067
|70.65%
|No
|226,454
|29.35%
|Ballot Proposal 3 – Establishing a city Racial Equity Office, Plan and Commission
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Yes
|520,798
|67.43%
|No
|251,521
|32.57%
|Ballot Proposal 4 – City Measure the True Cost of Living
|Total Vote
|Percentage
|Yes
|620,944
|79.71%
|No
|158,048
|20.29%