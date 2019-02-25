LATEST PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
NewsElections

Bernie Sanders holding 2020 campaign rally at Brooklyn College

The Vermont senator attended Brooklyn College for a year before transferring to the University of Chicago.

Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally at

Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally at Brooklyn College on Saturday. Above, he is seen at a campaign rally in Prospect Park on April 17, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Bernie Sanders is returning to Brooklyn this weekend for his first 2020 presidential campaign event.

The Vermont senator, who grew up in the borough, will hold a rally at Brooklyn College, where he spent a year before transferring to the University of Chicago in 1960. The rally will start at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday on the East Quad, but doors will open at 10 a.m., according to the campaign. 

Sanders announced he was making a second run for the Oval Office on Feb. 19, joining a crowded field of Democratic candidates, including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris. 

Sanders lost the Democratic nomination in 2016 to Hillary Clinton, but he is credited for pushing the party farther to the left and influencing the platforms of several current candidates. He is an advocate for a $15 minimum wage and a Medicare-for-all health plan. He also has vowed to not accept any corporate PAC money, as he did in his 2016 campaign. 

During his 2016 campaign, Sanders held multiple rallies in Brooklyn and set up his New York headquarters in Gowanus. 

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Police are searching for two suspects they say Police seek suspects in fatal shooting of Brooklyn teen
Dos Caminos' five locations in Manhattan will celebrate Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Feb. 19 A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show