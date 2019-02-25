Bernie Sanders is returning to Brooklyn this weekend for his first 2020 presidential campaign event.

The Vermont senator, who grew up in the borough, will hold a rally at Brooklyn College, where he spent a year before transferring to the University of Chicago in 1960. The rally will start at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday on the East Quad, but doors will open at 10 a.m., according to the campaign.

Sanders announced he was making a second run for the Oval Office on Feb. 19, joining a crowded field of Democratic candidates, including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Sanders lost the Democratic nomination in 2016 to Hillary Clinton, but he is credited for pushing the party farther to the left and influencing the platforms of several current candidates. He is an advocate for a $15 minimum wage and a Medicare-for-all health plan. He also has vowed to not accept any corporate PAC money, as he did in his 2016 campaign.

During his 2016 campaign, Sanders held multiple rallies in Brooklyn and set up his New York headquarters in Gowanus.