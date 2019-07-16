Since Bronx Rep. José E. Serrano’s announcement that he will retire in 2020 due to a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, elected officials and political newcomers have jumped into the candidate pool to fill his seat.

Serrano, a Democrat who has served in Congress since 1990, represents part of the South Bronx, one of the poorest districts in the country, according to Census data.

The Democratic primary, which will be next June, will likely determine who will win the general election in November.

Here’s a look at the candidates running in the primary.

Declared candidates

Ritchie Torres

Torres became the youngest City Council member in the city when he was elected in 2013. He was also the first openly gay elected official from the Bronx.

He has hinted at higher political aspirations and on July 15, he officially announced his run for the District 15 seat in a campaign video highlighting his experience growing up in public housing in the Bronx.

“I was raised by a single mother who had to raise three children on minimum wage and I lived in conditions of mold and vermin, lead and leaks,” he says in the video.

Torres goes on to say that as he was living in “slum conditions,” the Trump Gold Links was being built “across the street” with $100 million in city funding.

“I remember asking myself, why would the city spend $100 million on a golf course rather than on the homes of struggling New Yorkers like my mother,” Torres says. “I knew at that moment that I had to fight for people like me.”

Torres represents Bedford Park, Fordham, Bethgate, Belmont and other central Bronx neighborhoods.

Ruben Diaz Sr.

Diaz, a current Bronx City Council member, announced his candidacy in April, calling himself “the opposite of (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) in the South Bronx” in an interview with Patch.

He further explained this comparison in an interview with the Norwood News. “I am not progressive, I’m a conservative Democrat, and a conservative Democrat has no voice,” he said.

The councilman, who previously served in the state Senate, has made his share of controversial statements, including in February, when he said the City Council is “controlled by homosexuals.” His words resulted in the City Council dissolving a subcommittee that he chaired.

Diaz represents Soundview, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point and Harding Park.

Michael Blake

Assemblyman Michael Blake kicked off his campaign for Congress in April, writing in an email to supporters that he wants to be a “fighter” for the people of District 15.

“With a member of Congress in Washington fighting for better-paying jobs, fighting for affordable housing, fighting for better health care coverage and education for children, fighting to protect the dignity of immigrants and our South Bronx families, and fighting for the funding and resources that our neighborhoods need, we will accomplish extraordinary things together,” he wrote.

Blake previously worked in President Barack Obama’s administration and made an unsuccessful run for New York City public advocate in February.

Blake’s Assembly district includes parts of Morrisania, Melrose and Crotona.

Jonathan Ortiz

Ortiz, a financial counselor for a community organization in the South Bronx, launched his campaign for Congress in April. The Bronx native is critical of politicians who run for another office while serving in office, saying at his campaign launch that it makes them “unavailable” to the community.

“I’m not a politician,” he said in an interview with BronxNet. “I’m just someone that really cares about the community, someone who has been here from the beginning.”

Issues he said he would prioritize include affordable housing and student loan debt.

Tomas Ramos

Ramos, a program director for children’s arts and science workshops at the Bronx River Community Center, announced his campaign in April.

The first-generation Dominican American was born in Washington Heights, but when his father was arrested for selling drugs, his mom moved him and his siblings to Pennsylvania and eventually to the Dominican Republic when his dad was released, according to his campaign website.

He later moved to the Bronx after graduating from Temple University in Philadelphia, and now works at the Bronx River Community Center.

“For the last several years I have been educating, empowering and inspiring our youth in the Bronx,” he says in his campaign video.

Issues he highlighted in his video include education reform, sustainable housing and criminal justice reform.

Might run

Eric Stevenson

Stevenson, a former Bronx Assembly member who was convicted on bribery charges in 2014, said in a statement to media that he is planning to run in the Democratic primary. However, he was not listed as a declared candidate by the Federal Election Commission as of July 16.

Two other democrats — David Philip Franks and Frangell Basora — are on the FEC list, but they have not yet publicly announced their bids or campaigned.

Not running

Gustavo Rivera

State Sen. Rivera, who represents parts of the west Bronx, was initially among the potential candidates who filed exploratory committees, but in a Gotham Gazette column on July 12, he said he is not going to run.

Rivera said the new Democratic majority in the state Senate and its role as a check on “the great national threat from Washington, D.C.” influenced his decision not to seek the congressional seat.

“Representing my community in the state Senate has been the greatest honor of my life, and it is exactly where I believe I can best serve for the foreseeable future,” he wrote.