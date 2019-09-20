LATEST PAPER
Bill de Blasio ends his 2020 campaign for president

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Mayor Bill de Blasio has ended his 2020 bid for presidency.

“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time, so I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City and I’m gonna keep speaking up for working people,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday. 

De Blasio called his experience campaigning “extraordinary.” 

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

