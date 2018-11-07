NewsElections Early voting key to fixing Election Day problems, lawmakers say City Councilman Brad Lander, whose Brooklyn district was beset by problems, said early voting can be instituted quickly. Issues with scanners were common at poll sites across the city Tuesday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel By Lisa L. Colangelo and Ivan Pereira lisa.colangelo@amny.com, ivan.pereira@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Updated November 7, 2018 7:25 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Early voting in New York City could have prevented the Election Day fiasco that left people waiting for hours to cast their ballots, according to lawmakers and experts. Broken scanners and other problems were common in all parts of the city. “It was a perfect storm — there was a volume of voters you don’t usually see in the midterms, damp ballots and a new two-sheet form,” said Erika Lorshbough, a voting rights specialist at the New York Civil Liberties Union, who monitored poll complaints. “This really calls for the kind of election reform we have been pushing for.” City Councilman Brad Lander, whose Brooklyn district experienced some of the worst problems with broken scanners and long lines, said early voting is something that can be enacted relatively quickly rather than waiting for reform of the antiquated city Board of Elections. “We can have early voting with the dysfunctional Board of Elections we have,” Lander said. “If we had been allow to vote by mail or at the Board of Elections weeks ago, fewer people would have needed to vote yesterday.” Lander said there weren’t enough technicians to handle all the jammed and busted scanners. “It was like playing whack-a-mole,” Lander said of the broken scanners popping as one was getting fixed. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams held a news conference at the local Board of Elections office and called for an investigation, early voting and better technology. “Imagine if the paper gets stuck in the Xerox machine in an office and the entire office shuts down because they are waiting for a technician,” he said. “This is an embarrassment of the election process in the city.” By Lisa L. Colangelo and Ivan Pereira lisa.colangelo@amny.com, ivan.pereira@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Election Day marred by broken scanners across the cityWet weather was blamed for the problems that caused long lines at polling sites. Meet the new state senators from NYCJulia Salazar, Jessica Ramos and John Liu will be among the new faces in Albany. How the 5 boroughs voted on TuesdayCuomo swept all five boroughs, according to unofficial Board of Elections results. Letitia James becomes NY's 1st black attorney generalJames' victory opens the door for a special election for NYC public advocate. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.