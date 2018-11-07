Six new state Senators will be headed to Albany to represent parts of the city after Tuesday’s elections.

The candidates rode to easy victory in the general election after winning tough campaigns against Democratic incumbents in September's primaries. All the incumbents, except Martin Dilan in District 18, were former members of the Independent Democratic Conference, a group of breakaway Democrats who caucused with Republicans.

Andrew Gounardes, the Democratic candidate in District 22, may become the seventh new state senator, but the race was too close to call Tuesday night. He was leading with 49.8 percent of the vote against longtime Republican incumbent Marty Golden, according to the Board of Elections' unofficial results.

Even without the final results of that race, State Senate Democrats went home with a victory Tuesday by winning a majority of seats.

Scroll down to meet the new state senators.

John Liu, District 11

Liu is a former city comptroller and city councilman. In the City Council, he represented Flushing, where he is from, and other parts of northeast Queens. He was also a candidate for mayor in 2013.

Prior to running for the State Senate, he was teaching municipal finance and public policy at the City University of New York.

Liu, 51, won against incumbent Tony Avella.

Jessica Ramos, District 13

Ramos, the daughter of immigrants, was raised in Astoria and now lives in Jackson Heights with her family. She has been a union advocate, community organizer and Community Board member.

Ramos defeated incumbent José Peralta in September.

Julia Salazar, District 18

Before running for office, Salazar was a community organizer with the Democratic Socialist of New York. She moved to New York to attend Columbia University and later moved to Bushwick, one of the neighborhoods in her district.

Salazar, 27, beat incumbent Martin Dilan.

Zellnor Myrie, District 20

Myrie is a 31-year-old lawyer and former legislative director in City Council. He was raised in Prospect Lefferts Gardens by his mom, an immigrant from Costa Rica.

He successfully challenged incumbent Jesse Hamilton.

Robert Jackson, District 31

Jackson, 67, was a city councilman from 2002 to 2013, representing parts of upper Manhattan. He grew up in Harlem and now lives with his family in Washington Heights.

Jackson ran unsuccessfully for the State Senate twice before 2018. This year, he beat incumbent Marisol Alcantara.

Alessandra Biaggi, District 34

Biaggi was born and raised in New York's District 34, which includes parts of Westchester and the Bronx. Before running for office, she was the operations director on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The 32-year-old lawyer defeated Sen. Jeff Klein, the leader of the IDC.