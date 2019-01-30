Ten of the 17 public advocate candidates will participate in a debate next week, ahead of the special election on Feb. 26.

While there have been a handful of candidate forums, this will be the first of two official debates, according to the city's Campaign Finance Board. Both debates will be hosted by NY1.

Each candidate must raise and spend a certain amount of money to participate in the debates.

Here's what you need to know:

When is the first debate?

The first debate will be on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the CUNY-TV studio in Manhattan. A second debate will be two weeks later on Feb. 20.

Who is participating?

The 10 candidates who qualified for the first debate are Assemb. Michael Blake, Councilman Rafael Espinal Jr., Assemb. Ron Kim, journalist Nomiki Konst, former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Assemb. Daniel O'Donnell, Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, attorney Dawn Smalls, Councilman Eric Ulrich and Councilman Jumaane Williams.

How can I watch?

The debate will not have a live audience. It will air on NY1 and NYC-TV. There will be live streams on NY1.com and the network's Facebook page.