Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Health

‘We all matter’: Empire BlueCross BlueShield HealthPlus hosts ‘packing party’ for foster care kids with nonprofit Comfort Cases

By
comments
Posted on
Comfort Cases Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield Packing Event
Comfort Cases and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield hold a “Packing Party” to provide comfort and personal care items for youth entering the New York City foster care system, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Photo by Paul Frangipane

To mark National Foster Care Awareness Month, Comfort Cases — an international nonprofit dedicated to providing “hope, dignity and resources” to youth in foster care systems — partnered with Empire BlueCross BlueShield HealthPlus to host a “packing party,” during which nearly 40 volunteers stuffed bags full of self care items for local youngsters in need.

Helping hands included Empire BlueCross BlueShield HealthPlus employees and community partners, all of whom gathered at Empire’s 1 Penn Plaza headquarters on May 10 to fill backpacks with items such as pajamas, blankets, a hygiene kit and more.

Over 200 backpacks and duffle bags put together at the packing party were donated to Big Apple-based nonprofits serving youth in foster care — among them, Forestdale, Inc. and St. Dominic’s Family Services.

Empire also presented both organizations with $5,000 checks at the event.

Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield presents Forestdale Inc. with a check for $5,000 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.Photo by Paul Frangipane
Comfort Cases and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield hold a “Packing Party” to provide comfort and personal care items for youth entering the New York City foster care system, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.Photo by Paul Frangipane

“We’re here today to fill backpacks with love and caring, to distribute to hundreds of foster care children in New York City,” said Dr. Mark Levy, president and CEO of NY Medicaid Health Plan, noting that almost half a million children in the country are in foster care — almost 7,000 of them are based in New York City alone.

Comfort Cases’ founder, Rob Scheer, spoke of his experience in the system, and how it shaped his work with the nonprofit today.

Scheer said he entered the foster care system at age 12 and, though he eventually found a family, they left by the time he was 18. The nonprofit founder said he ended up homeless, but graduated high school and went on to join the Navy. He and his husband now has five kids of his own from the foster care system.

The idea for Comfort Cases started with him carrying his belongings in a black garbage bag as a kid, and seeing his kids using the same bags years later.

“How can we give children a trash bag and expect them to go on a path that we want to see achievement,” he asked the crowd. “We want to be loved, we want to know that we all matter, we’re not disposable.”

(L-R) Dr. Mark Levy, Robert Scheer, Manisha Franklin and Victor Bell pose for a photo during a “Packing Party” hosted by Comfort Cases and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield to provide comfort and personal care items for youth entering the New York City foster care system, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.Photo by Paul Frangipane
Dr. Mark Levy, President and CEO of NY Medicaid Health Plan at Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield packs a bag for foster children at a “Packing Party” hosted in partnership with Comfort Cases to provide comfort and personal care items for youth entering the New York City foster care system, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Speaking to amNewYork Metro after the event, Dr. Levy remarked on how perfectly the “packing party” fit into Empire’s overall mission.

“Comfort Cases is a pretty special program that really aligns with who we are and what we’re trying to do in the community,” he said, noting that Empire services more than 700 children in the foster care system. “To partake in an initiative that makes their lives a little better is exactly at the core of what we do.”

Once connected to an Empire case manager, Dr. Levy said, children in the foster care system are given the tools they need to help address their “physical, behavioral and social, and pharmacological needs.”

“The key part being their whole health,” he said. “So much of a person’s health comes down to the communities they live in — so events like these really reinforce Empire’s commitment to improving the health of New Yorkers not just on an individual level, but within their communities.”

Additional reporting by Paul Frangipane

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC