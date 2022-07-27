A man was indicted on murder charges for allegedly killing the mother of his baby on the Upper East Side.

Isaac Argro, 22, was arrested on July 1 for allegedly shooting 20-year-old Azsia Johnson as she walked with their 3-month-old child. He was charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Reports indicate that Argro was Johnson’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her baby.

According to court documents, on June 29 Argro allegedly convinced Johnson to meet him so he could give her items for their daughter. Before their meeting, Johnson allegedly sent text messages describing exactly where she was meeting Argro and what he was wearing when she saw him, matching the accounts of 911 callers following the incident.

Argro allegedly arrived at East 95th Street between Lexington and Third Avenues without the supposed items, dressed in black with a ski mask over his face. He then allegedly shot Johnson in the head at point-blank range before fleeing the scene. Video surveillance allegedly captured Argro discarding his clothing to avoid law enforcement and apprehension.

After the shooting, Argro allegedly called Johnson’s family and asked about the whereabouts of his child. He also allegedly threatened another individual who knew Johnson, saying they were “next.”

“As alleged, Isaac Argro murdered Azsia Johnson, the mother of their 3-month-old child, in a premediated act of fatal domestic violence,” said District Attorney Bragg. “Committing this type of killing in front of an infant is horrific, and I cannot imagine the pain that Ms. Johnson’s family and loved ones are experiencing. I want to make clear that we will pursue full accountability and justice in this case.”