Suspect cuffed in Upper East Side murder of young mom walking with her baby

Detectives have apprehended the suspect behind the shocking Upper East Side murder Wednesday evening of a 20-year-old mother walking with her baby on the street.

Law enforcement sources said Isaac Argro, 22, faces charges of murder and criminal possession of weapon in connection with the June 29 shooting of Azsia Johnson of Staten Island as she pushing her 3-month-old child in a stroller.

Police said the suspect walked up to Johnson from behind, near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street, at about 8:23 p.m. on June 29 and pulled the trigger, striking her in the head.

After firing the deadly shot, the commissioner noted said, the gunman fled the scene on foot eastbound along East 95th Street.

Officers from the 19th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shots fired, discovered the unconscious Johnson and the child, still in the stroller but unharmed.

EMS rushed Johnson to Metropolitan Hospital, where she died a short time later.

The unharmed infant was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation as a precaution, officials noted.

Law enforcement sources said Argro was picked up in the Bronx on July 1 by members of the NYPD Regional Task Force. No further details about the arrest were immediately available.