Two men sought for masturbating in public on separate occasions in Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn

The NYPD is looking for a creep who was seen exposing himself and masturbating on a Queens train and inside a Manhattan subway station.

According to police, at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 a 39-year-old man was riding on a southbound R train near the 63rd Drive – Rego Park station when an unknown man sat across from him on the train. The suspect then pulled out his genitals in clear view of the victim.

The victim left the train car when it pulled into the station. The suspect stayed on the train and went to parts unknown.

The suspect was also spotted masturbating in public on two separate occasions: first, on Feb. 27 at 4:15 p.m., the suspect was seen on a northbound M train at the Fresh Pond Road subway station when he began to expose his genitals and masturbate in public view of a 39-year-old woman. The suspect was later seen months later at 4 p.m. on July 3 in the elevator of the Lexington Ave-63 Street station. He exposed his genitals and began to masturbate in public view of a 26-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old woman.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, police are looking for a man who exposed himself in Brooklyn this week. At 8:15 p.m. on July 6, an unknown man masturbated in view of a 9-year-old girl in the vicinity of 55th Street and 12th Avenue. The suspect then fled the scene westbound on 55th Street.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.