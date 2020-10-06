EXCLUSIVE: Our Revolution, founded by Bernie Sanders, poised to endorse dozens of NYC politicians

A grassroots organization founded by Senator Bernie Sanders is adding clout to the campaigns of progressive candidates across New York City who will be formally endorsed at an Oct. 8 Get Out the Vote event.
Our Revolution will be backing 29 candidates, many of whom have already made their way through the June 23 Democratic primary and face little conservative opposition in their respective districts such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, state Sen. Michael Gianaris and Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou.
“We believe that change stars Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, state Sen. Michael Gianaris and Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou at the local level, that is why we are proud to be endorsing scores of candidates to energize and mobilize voters throughout New York,” said Joseph Geevarghese, Executive Director of Our Revolution. “Progressive voters are tired of politics as usual and want to see radical change in the White House, the State House and the halls of local government. This rally is just the beginning of our GOTV strategy to mobilize more voters and increase turnout for elections up and down the ballot to effect lasting positive change.”
See the full list below:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US House, NY-14
Jamaal Bowman, US House, NY-16
Mondaire Jones, US House, NY-17
Dana Balter, US House NY-24
Christine Pellegrino, State Senate, District 4
James Sanders Jr., State Senate, District 10
John Liu, State Senate, District 11
Michael Gianaris, State Senate District 12
Jessica Ramos, State Senate, District 13
Julia Salazar, State Senate, District 18
Zellnor Myrie, State Senate District 20
Jabari Brisport, State Senate, District 25
Brad Hoylman, State Senate, District 27
Liz Krueger, State Senate, District 28
Alessandra Biaggi, State Senate, District 34
Patrick Nelson, State Senate, District 43
Jen Metzger, State Senate, District 42
Marcela Mitaynes, State Senate, District 51
Rachel May, State Senate, District 53
Samra Brouk, State Senate, District 55
Zohran Mamdani, State Assembly, District 36
Catalina Cruz, State Assembly, District 39
Ron Kim, State Assembly, District 40
Phara Souffrant Forrest, State Assembly, District 57
Yuh-Line Niou, State Assembly, District 65
Phil Steck, State Assembly, District 110
Brittany Vogel, State Assembly, District 107
Joe Sackman, State Assembly, District 115
Jon Rivera, State Assembly, District 143
Along with electing these candidates, Our Revolution New York will unveil strategies in 30 states to defeat President Donald Trump, build a bench of down-ballot elected officials and policies, and bolster their movement by campaigning on other issues.
The virtual Get Out The Vote Rally will take place at 8 p.m. on Oct. 8, those interested in participating or watching can do so by clicking here.