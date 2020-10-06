EXCLUSIVE: Our Revolution, founded by Bernie Sanders, poised to endorse dozens of NYC politicians

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A grassroots organization founded by Senator Bernie Sanders is adding clout to the campaigns of progressive candidates across New York City who will be formally endorsed at an Oct. 8 Get Out the Vote event.

Our Revolution will be backing 29 candidates, many of whom have already made their way through the June 23 Democratic primary and face little conservative opposition in their respective districts such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, state Sen. Michael Gianaris and Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou.

“We believe that change stars Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, state Sen. Michael Gianaris and Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou at the local level, that is why we are proud to be endorsing scores of candidates to energize and mobilize voters throughout New York,” said Joseph Geevarghese, Executive Director of Our Revolution. “Progressive voters are tired of politics as usual and want to see radical change in the White House, the State House and the halls of local government. This rally is just the beginning of our GOTV strategy to mobilize more voters and increase turnout for elections up and down the ballot to effect lasting positive change.”

See the full list below:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US House, NY-14

Jamaal Bowman, US House, NY-16

Mondaire Jones, US House, NY-17

Dana Balter, US House NY-24

Christine Pellegrino, State Senate, District 4

James Sanders Jr., State Senate, District 10

John Liu, State Senate, District 11

Michael Gianaris, State Senate District 12

Jessica Ramos, State Senate, District 13

Julia Salazar, State Senate, District 18

Zellnor Myrie, State Senate District 20

Jabari Brisport, State Senate, District 25

Brad Hoylman, State Senate, District 27

Liz Krueger, State Senate, District 28

Alessandra Biaggi, State Senate, District 34

Patrick Nelson, State Senate, District 43

Jen Metzger, State Senate, District 42

Marcela Mitaynes, State Senate, District 51

Rachel May, State Senate, District 53

Samra Brouk, State Senate, District 55

Zohran Mamdani, State Assembly, District 36

Catalina Cruz, State Assembly, District 39

Ron Kim, State Assembly, District 40

Phara Souffrant Forrest, State Assembly, District 57

Yuh-Line Niou, State Assembly, District 65

Phil Steck, State Assembly, District 110

Brittany Vogel, State Assembly, District 107

Joe Sackman, State Assembly, District 115

Jon Rivera, State Assembly, District 143

Along with electing these candidates, Our Revolution New York will unveil strategies in 30 states to defeat President Donald Trump, build a bench of down-ballot elected officials and policies, and bolster their movement by campaigning on other issues.

The virtual Get Out The Vote Rally will take place at 8 p.m. on Oct. 8, those interested in participating or watching can do so by clicking here.