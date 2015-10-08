Facebook tests ‘reactions,’ doesn’t include ‘dislike’ button

Facebook’s “like” button is about to get a whole lot more expressive.

Chief product officer Chris Cox announced Thursday that the company is launching a pilot test of “reactions,” a series of buttons to express a broader range of emotions.

Users can click “like,” “love,” “yay,” “wow,” “sad” and “angry.”

But there’s still no “dislike” button.

“We studied which comments and reactions are most commonly and universally expressed across Facebook, then worked to design an experience around them that was elegant and fun,” Cox explained on Facebook.

Facebook has begun testing the feature in Spain and Ireland and says it hopes to roll out reactions to everyone soon.