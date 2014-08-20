Family of 18-year-old Ramarley Graham still waiting for “day in court”

The family of a Bronx teen shot and killed in his home by a police officer in 2012 marched to …

The family of a Bronx teen shot and killed in his home by a police officer in 2012 marched to the U.S. attorney’s office and handed off thousands of signatures , demanding the Department of Justice open a full investigation.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office opened an inquiry into the shooting death of 18-year-old Ramarley Graham in August 2013 after a series of stalled grand jury actions in the Bronx.

several people, including Graham’s mother, Constance Malcolm, handed over several boxes with petitions containing more than 30,000 signatures at the Southern District of New York offices.

“Every day you turn on the news, there’s another killing and Ramarley’s case is still sitting on the DOJ’s desk without any answers,” said Graham’s mother.

Graham was fatally shot after being chased by Richard Haste and other officers into his Bronx apartment where he tried to flush marijuana down a toilet. Haste has said he believed Graham was armed at the time. No weapon was recovered.