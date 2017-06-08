Far Rockaway mother, toddlers struck by car that jumped curb, police say

The driver did not have a license, police said.

A car driven by an unlicensed driver jumped the curb in Far Rockaway and struck a mother and her two young children, injuring all three, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder

An 18-year-old man driving without a license struck a mother and her two young children on a sidewalk in Far Rockaway Wednesday, police said.

The 31-year-old mother was walking with her 2- and 3-year-old children on Seagirt Boulevard, between Beach 31 and Beach 32 streets, at about 12:20 p.m. when the car came hurtling up, cops said.

The woman, who is from Far Rockaway, suffered a leg and shoulder injury, the 3-year-old suffered a hand injury and the 2-year-old suffered a head injury, according to police, who said that all three were expected to survive.

The driver, identified as Amjad Saleh of Brooklyn, remained at the scene, cops said. He was charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to a pedestrians and operating a vehicle without a license, police said.