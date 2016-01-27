Far Rockaway shooting leaves woman dead; cops suspect love triangle

The suspect has not been named by police.

A pair of women were shot in Far Rockaway, one fatally, on Wednesday after an argument stemming from a possible love triangle, a law enforcement official said.

Authorities first discovered a 51-year-old woman who was shot in the hand inside the lobby of the Beach 32nd Street apartment building at about 11 a.m., police said. A 36-year-old woman was then found dead in an apartment inside the building. She had been shot in the torso.

Investigators believe the suspect was spurred by an argument he was having with the 51-year-old woman’s son and that he believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, the law enforcement official said. Police did not release the name of the suspect.

It was not immediately clear what the younger woman’s connection was to the other victim.

The 51-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said. Neither woman has been named.

There were no arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.