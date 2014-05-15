Fast food workers around the world strike for higher wages

The workers want the minimum wage raised to $15 an hour.

Fast food workers around the world walked out on their jobs Thursday to protest their low wages.

Workers in New York City demanded a raise in the minimum wage and better benefits, saying fast food chains are making huge profits.

“If this is the reality, if these jobs are here to stay and are going to be the core of our economy, we need to make them better by raising pay,” said Michael Evangelist, a policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project.

Organizers on Thursday pushed other cities to follow Seattle’s lead and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez supported the demonstrations.

“Here in New York, one of the most expensive cities in the world, the poverty wages paid by a multibillion dollar industry are not only insufficient for an honest living, they are degrading and outright insulting,” he said.