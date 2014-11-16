Fast Track service coming to N, Q, and R trains this week

Late-night riders of the N, Q and R trains in Manhattan will have to plan ahead. The MTA will conduct …

N, R and Q train riders may become bus riders on nights this week. Photo Credit: YouTube/MrDratliff23

The MTA will conduct Fastrack repairs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday night to Friday morning, allowing crews to maintain the tracks.

N trains will operate between Ditmars Boulevard and Queensboro Plaza in Queens and Stillwell Avenue and Court Street in Brooklyn. The Q train will be rerouted over the D line between the 57th Street station and Dekalb Avenue. Shuttle buses will replace the R train between 36th and 95th streets.