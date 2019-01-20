One person was killed and another was injured when a car crashed into a wall and fell 20 feet onto a lower roadway early Sunday morning, police said.

At around 4 a.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry was heading the wrong way down 155th Street near Riverside Drive in Hamilton Heights when she struck an empty Honda and then hit a brick wall, police said.

The wall gave way with the impact, sending the car careening down 20 feet to a lower roadway, where it landed on its roof, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the overturned car on fire inside of the Trinity Church Cemetery, according to the NYPD.

The woman behind the steering wheel, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. The passenger, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.