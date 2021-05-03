Quantcast
FDA set to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents early next week: NYT

By Trisha Roy, Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021.
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing federal officials familiar with the agency’s plans.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

