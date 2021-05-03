FDA set to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents early next week: NYT

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing federal officials familiar with the agency’s plans.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.