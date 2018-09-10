FDNY headquarters evacuated briefly for suspicious package investigation, officials say

Police were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m.

FDNY headquarters in Brooklyn was evacuated due to a suspicious package investigation on Monday, police said. The report was later deemed unfounded. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Lady Parts Justice / JP Yim

The FDNY’s headquarters in Brooklyn was briefly evacuated Monday afternoon while police investigated a report of a suspicious package, officials said.

Police were called to the scene at 9 MetroTech Center in Downtown Brooklyn around 3:15 p.m., according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

Initially, the FDNY said only part of the building was being evacuated while the investigation continued, but police later evacuated the entire building out of an abundance of caution, the spokeswoman said.

The suspicious package report was ultimately deemed “unfounded,” the FDNY tweeted, and the evacuation was lifted around 4:50 p.m.

Reported suspicious package at FDNY Headquarters is unfounded. The building has been reoccupied. Incident is under control. — FDNY (@FDNY) September 10, 2018

“The incident is under control,” the fire department said on Twitter.