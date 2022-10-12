Mayor Eric Adams and acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh joined thousands of firefighters Wednesday, Oct. 12 to mourn those fallen in the line of duty.

Bowed heads surrounded the Fireman’s Memorial located on West 100th street as brown leaves fell from the surrounding trees. The annual ceremony looked to honor members of the department who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Mayor Adams and Commissioner Kavanagh both laid a large wreath at the foot of the monument before presenting family members with the American flag and medals.

“Thank you for being here to remember those we’ve lost this past year to honor their sacrifice and to celebrate the lives that they lived. Last week we all gathered to celebrate the life and the service of EMS Captain Alison Russo-Elling who was so suddenly tragically taken from us,” Kavanagh said. “This year we lost 18 of our own, including 4 who died in the line of duty.”

Members of the FDNY stood with a salute while families wept, and others held each other’s hands. The somber occasion left many choked up, even Mayor Adams appeared taken by the moment as he stood at the podium and looked at the sea of New York’s bravest.

“How do you lose a loved one who has committed and dedicated his or her life to fight on behalf of protecting our city? How do you come up with the answer,” the mayor asked, sharing the difficulty of bearing such news to families alongside the Fire Commissioner and FDNY chiefs.

The 2022 Honored Members include:

Firefighter Vincent Malveaux Division of Training

Lieutenant Joseph Maiello Ladder 83

Firefighter Jesse Gerhard Ladder 134

Firefighter Timothy Klein Ladder 170

EMS Assistant Chief Alvin Suriel EMS Operations

EMS Lieutenant John Raftery Station 49

Firefighter Christopher Viviano Ladder 157

Doctor Sabina Ostolski Bureau of Health Services

EMT James Raimo Station 54

EMT Vladimir Sabatelli Station 55

Lieutenant Thomas Keery Jr. Ladder 48

Lieutenant Robert Cruz Engine 301

EMT Wendell Alleyne PSAC-1

EMS Lieutenant Sean Mahoney Station 19

Firefighter Casey Skudin Ladder 137

EMT Yelitza Torres Station 10

Lieutenant William Irvine, III Engine 156

Firefighter Joseph Mulvey Engine 325