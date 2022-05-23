FDNY takes on two-alarm blaze in Brooklyn building

The FDNY took on a two-alarm blaze that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Monday morning.

Just at 7 a.m. on May 23, Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a fire at 100 Linden Street in Bushwick. Firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions in a rear apartment at the location.

Units used three hose lines to knock the fire back and used the aerial ladder to rescue people inside the building. The fire was placed under control at around 8:30 a.m.

“They had e-bikes scrawled throughout the sidewalk with several burned batteries,” said witness Jose Villarreal.

The FDNY Hazmat Team pulled out between 15 and 20 e-bikes and batteries from the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.