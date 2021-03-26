Police investigating shooting that left two men injured in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Quantcast
Brooklyn

Police investigating shooting that left two men injured in Brooklyn

Officers and Decetives investigate a shooting on Moffat Street in Bushwick that left two people shot.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two men were injured in a shooting on a Brooklyn street on Thursday night.

Authorities say that at 7:53 p.m. on March 25, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at 192 Moffat Street in Bushwick. Upon their arrival, officers found that a 25-year-old man had been shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man was shot in the hip.

The victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. Officers investigating recovered the ballistics at the scene.

At this time, the NYPD could not provide any information on a possible motive or suspect. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

