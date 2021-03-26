Police investigating shooting that left two men injured in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were injured in a shooting on a Brooklyn street on Thursday night.

Authorities say that at 7:53 p.m. on March 25, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at 192 Moffat Street in Bushwick. Upon their arrival, officers found that a 25-year-old man had been shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man was shot in the hip.

The victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. Officers investigating recovered the ballistics at the scene.

At this time, the NYPD could not provide any information on a possible motive or suspect. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.