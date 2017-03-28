Fire breaks out at Chelsea Market in Manhattan, FDNY says

One person suffered minor injuries, an FDNY spokesman said.

A fire broke out on the roof of the Chelsea Market building, injuring one person and sparking an evacuation Tuesday afternoon, according to the FDNY and a representative for the market.

The blaze started at 425 W. 15th St. just before 12:10 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

It took 20 units, including roughly 80 firefighters, to bring the fire under control around 12:50 p.m., according to officials.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, the fire department said.

Shortly after the fire erupted, video posted to Twitter showed smoke billowing from the rooftop and swirling around nearby buildings as firefighters battled the flames.

People streamed out of the busy building, captured in a Facebook video by NY1 News reporter Dean Meminger. The NY1 office is located inside the building.

“I thought it was fog outside and then we started smelling smoke,” Meminger said.

The building, a popular tourist attraction, has dozens of shops and restaurants on the first floor, including Doughnuttery, Dizengoff and Amy’s Bread.

A representative for Chelsea Market said the fire started within a cooling tower on the roof.

“The fire department responded immediately to the scene, and the adjacent office floors of the building were evacuated as a precaution,” the representative said in an emailed statement. “The safety of our visitors and tenants is our greatest concern.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, the FDNY said.