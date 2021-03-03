Firefighter suffers injury amidst 2-alarm Bushwick blaze | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

A firefighter was injured whilst battling a Brooklyn blaze on Wednesday afternoon, according to FDNY sources.

A column of smoke rose through the warm March air, alerting firefighters to a fire at 756 Bushwick Avenue. About 26 units arrived to find heavy smoke and fire escaping from the second floor of a three-story attached brownstone at around 1:48 p.m. FDNY officials transmitted a 2-alarm alert to request backup as the fire continued to rage, expanding to the third floor.

During the struggle, a firefighter suffered a minor leg injury and is expected to make a full recovery after being transported to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. This member of the FDNY was one of 106 firefighters who worked aggressively at the scene, using three hose lines to knock out the fire.

The fire was placed under control by 3:15 p.m. where the building’s exterior was left enveloped in smoke stains and charred brick. After extensive searches of the building, it was confirmed by FDNY sources that no residents were trapped.

Firefighters could be observed tossing debris from the 2nd and 3rd floors through shattered windowpanes for safety reasons.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.