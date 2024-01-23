Firefighters take out fire in Brooklyn apartment building

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Firefighters quickly snubbed out a top-floor fire in an apartment building in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

FDNY units responded to the fire at 245 Lenox Rd. at around 11:03 a.m. on Jan. 23. FDNY units rescued and assisted two victims, an elderly man and woman, from the apartment.

Fire department members used two hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire, which was placed under control at 11:50 a.m. Units were also seen throwing a lot of debris out the window.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and were listed in critical but stable condition. Another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries

The cause and origin will be determined by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office.