Brooklyn

Firefighters take out fire in Brooklyn apartment building

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
_DSC8851
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters quickly snubbed out a top-floor fire in an apartment building in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

FDNY units responded to the fire at 245 Lenox Rd. at around 11:03 a.m. on Jan. 23. FDNY units rescued and assisted two victims, an elderly man and woman, from the apartment. 

Fire department members used two hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire, which was placed under control at 11:50 a.m. Units were also seen throwing a lot of debris out the window.

Firefighters rescued two elderly residents from an apartment fire.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The victims were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and were listed in critical but stable condition. Another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries

The cause and origin will be determined by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office. 

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A firefighter is covered in soot after operating at an all hands fire at 245 Lenox Road.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

