Firefighters knock down afternoon fire in Queens

A firefighter takes a rest after operating at a house fire at 106-55 96th St. Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters quickly snubbed out a fire on the second floor of a Queens home Saturday afternoon.

Units responded to the blaze at 106-44 96th St. in Ozone Park just after 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 5. Firefighters were met by heavy smoke emitting from the rear of a bedroom on the building’s second floor.

Sixty-five firefighters operated a hose line to knock down the body of the fire, which was placed under control at 4:10 p.m.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.