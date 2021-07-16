Detectives are looking for a group of crooks who robbed two men at gunpoint in Midtown early Thursday morning.

According to police, at 1:20 a.m. on July 15 a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were in front of 427 West 52nd Street when five unknown individuals surrounded them. One suspect pulled out a firearm and said “Empty your pockets and give me everything you’ve got,” while the other suspects forcibly took the victims’ property.

The suspects fled the scene westbound on 52nd Street toward 10th Avenue with $1,500 in cash, a necklace, three cellphones and two pairs of Nike “Yeezy” sneakers. No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

The NYPD released footage of the suspects taken from Empanada Mama’s, located at 769 9th Avenue, where they were seen inside prior to the incident at 12:20 a.m.:

The suspects are described as three men and two women, all with dark complexions. The first male suspect, described as having a large build, with a beard and short dark hair, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the “Nike” logo in white on the front, black shorts, and white sneakers.

The second male suspect, described as having a slim build, a dark Afro and standing 6 feet, tall, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a blue baseball cap with the letters “LA” on the front. The third male suspect, described as having a slim build, a beard, short dreadlock hair and standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white t-shirt, white sneakers and blue jeans.

The first female suspect, described as having a large build and long black hair in a ponytail, was last seen wearing black leggings, white sneakers and a sweatshirt with the words “Virginity Rocks” on the front. The second female suspect, described as having an athletic build, was last seen in an Adidas tracksuit with black boots.