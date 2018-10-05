As the weather turns cooler, health officials and lawmakers are urging New Yorkers to get the flu shot.

New York's last flu season, which runs from October through May, saw record-breaking numbers of laboratory-confirmed influenza cases and hospitalizations across the state.

Flu basics

The flu is a highly contagious illness mainly spread from person to person. While it can cause mild or severe illness, it can also be deadly.

There are two common types of flu: Influenza A and Influenza B. Within Influenza A, there are subtypes H1 and H3. Under Influenza B there is Victoria or Yamagata. Last season, Influenza A (H3) was the most commonly contracted illness, state Department of Health data shows.

Anyone can get the flu, but young children and older adults are particularly vulnerable.

Flu symptoms include: fever, chills, sore throat, runny or stuff nose, cough, muscle or body aches, headache, tiredness and vomiting or diarrhea, in some cases.

A person who is infected with the flu can be contagious from one day before presenting symptoms to between five and seven days after becoming sick, per the state Health Department.

If diagnosed quickly, the flu can be treated with antiviral drugs, which can reduce how long and how badly a person will get sick. There is no cure for the flu, which is why health officials urge people to get vaccinated as a preventive measure.

Pediatric flu deaths in New York City

Five children, four of whom lived in New York City, died of the flu in New York during the last flu season, according to city and state health officials.

During the 2016-2017 flu season, there were eight pediatric flu deaths in the state, six of which occurred in the city, according to officials.

Flu cases for 2017-2018 season

The last week of May, when flu season ended, was the first time in 23 weeks that the state Health Department categorized influenza activity as local instead of geographically widespread.

Over the course of the entire season, upstate New York had 82,884 lab-confirmed cases of flu, according to the state Health Department. New York City had 45,368 cases of flu, per officials.

The flu season hit its peak around Feb. 17, when over 18,000 new cases were recorded in one week.

Flu vaccine accessibility and effectiveness

The flu shot is available to everyone over the age of 6 months old. Parents and guardians of children between 6 months and 2 years old should see a doctor to get their child vaccinated.

Assemb. William Colton (D-Brooklyn) is offering free flu shots to residents who live in Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights. The flu shots will be available on a first-come first-served basis in Colton's office at 155 Kings Hwy. on Friday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents should call 718-236-1598 to schedule an appointment.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccines have been updated to better match the viruses that were commonly circulating last flu season, including the Influenza A (H3) that hit New Yorkers hard, though it's impossible to predict which strain of flu will become most prevalent in any given season.

Tips for avoiding the flu

Aside from getting vaccinated, there are several simple steps people can take to help avoid getting sick.