Flushing bus crashes with van, 10 injured

At least two are in serious condition.

10 were hurt when a van crashed into an MTA bus at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Prince Street in Flushing around 10 p.m. Friday night, police said.

The driver of the van and a van passenger suffered serious, though likely not life-threatening injuries, including broken ribs and a broken pelvis on the passenger, police added. The driver of the bus sustained minor injuries.

All injured parties were brought to New York Hospital Queens and Flushing Hospital Medical Center. After causing traffic delays Friday night, all lanes have been reopened.