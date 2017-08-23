Flushing massage parlor worker beat co-worker with metal cup, NYPD says

Police are on the hunt for a man who beat a co-worker at a Queens massage parlor with a metal …

Police are on the hunt for a man who beat a co-worker at a Queens massage parlor with a metal travel mug after the victim allegedly stole a client from him, the NYPD said Wednesday.

The suspect, known only as “Charlie,” lost his cool when he believed a 30-year-old co-worker took a client that was meant for him, police said.

The pair work at a spa on Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, and work in a rotation, a police source said. The suspect believed it was his turn.

Charlie, described as being about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds and wearing glasses, allegedly beat the victim with the mug on July 19 at about 11 a.m. and punched him several times.

The victim was treated at NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens for a laceration to his head.