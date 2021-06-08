Foo Fighters to play 100% vaccinated capacity show at Madison Square Garden this month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For the first time since March 2020, Madison Square Garden will host a full capacity show for vaccinated fans.

On June 20, Foo Fighters will take the stage as the venue’s first 100% capacity concert since the start of the pandemic. This will also serve as the first 100% vaccinated event at the venue.

“The Garden is ready to rock. We’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully-vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment.

The show at MSG follows the news of Foo Fighters’ first six U.S. dates on their “25th 26th Anniversary” tour taking place later this summer. Foo Fighters first headlined a sold-out show at MSG in 2008 during their “Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace” tour in February 2008, and returned in November 2011 for another sold-out show during their “Wasting Light” tour. The band had previously had two sold-out shows at The World’s Most Famous Arena in July 2018 on their “Concrete and Gold” tour.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” said Dave Grohl. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

Following the Foo Fighters show, MSG Entertainment announced a lineup of shows that aim to return to normalcy in live entertainment across their venues, including two sold-out events: the closing night of Tribeca Festival featuring “Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary” at Radio City Music Hall on June 19 and “Two Evenings With Trey Anastasio” at the Beacon Theatre on June 22-23.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 11 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Prices range from $50.00 to $119.00.